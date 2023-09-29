China has recently unveiled what are believed to be the first set of standards for methanol bunkering in the country.

China Petroleum Circulation Association (CPCA) and the China Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Association (CIQA) have released two group standards: the marine methanol fuel waterborne refuelling regulations and marine methanol fuel, according to Cosco Shipping.

The new standards were unveiled at the Green Methanol Refueling Capacity Building Conference organised by China’s state-owned bunker supplier China Marine Bunker (PetroChina) Co (Chimbusco) during the recent Global Sustainable Transportation Forum in Beijing.