Poseidon Principles chairman Michael Parker said if the International Maritime Organization fails to adopt deeper emissions targets this summer it would jeopardise the industry's push to comply with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Speaking at the Connecticut Maritime Association’s annual conference on Tuesday in Stamford, the head of Citi’s shipping business said the industry is moving forward on decarbonisation with or without its UN regulator — but still needed its leadership to reach global goals on climate change.

“We will not be decarbonising fast enough.