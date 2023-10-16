Shipbuilders will have to deliver around 80m gt of zero-emission ships annually if the shipping industry is to achieve the International Maritime Organization’s decarbonisation goals.

A new study by classification society ClassNK has outlined precisely what will be required for zero-emission ships and fuels to help shipping decarbonise by 2050.

The study is based on the IMO’s intermediate targets of a 40% improvement in energy efficiency — compared to 2008 — and 25% use of zero-emission fuels by 2030, and a 45% improvement in energy efficiency and 75% use of zero-emission fuels by 2040.