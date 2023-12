Hoegh Autoliners will work with Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation to investigate the supply of clean ammonia for bunkering hubs in Singapore and the US by 2027 as it shifts to a lower-carbon fleet.

The Oslo-based shipowner will receive the first of 12 new ammonia and methanol-capable dual-fuel ships from 2024 and is looking to bolster the fuel infrastructure and supplies to service the vessels in Singapore and Jacksonville, Florida.