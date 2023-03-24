The International Chamber of Shipping said it is disappointed by the lack of progress at a meeting to raise decarbonisation targets for shipping.

An intersessional working group meeting at the International Maritime Organization was hoping to gather consensus on a zero GHG emissions by 2050 target, which could be approved by governments at a July meeting.

While a majority of nations backed raising the ambition to match the Paris 1.5 degree agreement, a range of countries including China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Argentina and Brazil voted against.