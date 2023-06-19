For every vessel that Greek shipowners put under one of the usual international registries based in the tropics, they will soon have to register a comparable ship under a European jurisdiction.

That is broadly the upshot of a Greek government directive published a few weeks ago, as part of efforts to harmonise the country’s shipping legislation with European Union rules.

European rules obliging commercial fleets owned or managed out of the continent to put a certain number of their ships under local flags are not new.