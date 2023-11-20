Even the God of the Sea sometimes needs a bit of help.

When Poseidon and two mermaids waltzed into the International Maritime Organization to discuss shipping emissions they managed it through the “misuse of passes and registrations”, according to a submission to the UN body.

The activists with the campaign group Ocean Rebellion made it past security in July and into a reception where Poseidon met his counterpart from above the waves, IMO secretary-general Kitack Lim, for a 15-minute conversation, according to the group and observers.