Even the God of the Sea sometimes needs a bit of help.

When Poseidon and two mermaids waltzed into the International Maritime Organization to discuss shipping emissions they managed it through the “misuse of passes and registrations”, according to a submission to the UN body.

Comment: Coalitions of the willing are needed to face shipping’s new age of accountability
 Read more

The activists with the campaign group Ocean Rebellion made it past security in July and into a reception where Poseidon met his counterpart from above the waves, IMO secretary-general Kitack Lim, for a 15-minute conversation, according to the group and observers.