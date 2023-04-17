A G7 environment and transport meeting in Sapporo Japan has reiterated its commitment to achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The announcement will add pressure on the International Maritime Organisation to follow at a critical meeting in May which will decide on whether to match the G7 target.

In a statement following the meeting, the G7 grouping of developed economies said it is committed to “strengthen global efforts to achieve GHG lifecycle zero emissions from international shipping by 2050 at the latest”.