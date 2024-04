Nations lined up at the International Maritime Organization to condemn Iran and the Houthi regime for their seizure of ships in the Red Sea after months of rocket attacks and disruption to global trading lanes.

Delegates called for the immediate release of the 5,100-ceu car carrier Galaxy Leader (built 2002), seized by Iran-backed Houthi forces in November, and the 15,000-teu containership MSC Aries (built 2020) that has been held since 13 April.