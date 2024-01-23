The Democratic Republic of Congo has notched up the highest number of negative indicators in the International Chamber of Shipping’s flag sate performance table.

According to the annual list Congo was credited with 11 negative performance indicators out of 18 categories assessed.

It performed worst in terms of its ratification of IMO conventions where it only complied with one convention — the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978 — out of eight assessed.

Close behind was Comoros which scored 10 negative indicators.

The ICS rates flag state performance based on port state control, ratification of the major treaties and compliance with the International Maritime Organization’s Recognised Organisation Code.

Others cited by the ICS with a notable poor performance included Togo, Algeria and Comoros.

But Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Denmark, Greece, Hong Kong, Japan, Liberia, Malta, the Marshall Islands, Norway, Portugal, Singapore and the UK scored of full house of positive indicators across all categories.

The ICS also noted improvements made by small flag states including Costa Rica, Egypt, Mexico and Thailand.

ICS secretary general described the results of this year’s assessment as “positive”.

“This year’s ICS Flag State Performance Table shows that smaller flag states have shown improvements in performance. The table also shows that, unfortunately, a number of flag states continue to record large amounts of negative performance indicators which flag states must address, for the benefit of the entire shipping industry,” he said.

Platten is keen that shipowners use the performance table to judge the quality of flag states before joining and at the same time put pressure on ship registers to address any short comings.

“At a time of heightened uncertainty this offers valuable resource for the industry so that the necessary steps to tackle areas of underperformance can be addressed,” he said.