Roberto Cazzulo, chief risk officer at Italian classification society Rina, has been elected as the next chair of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS).

Cazzulo will take over from Lloyd’s Register chief executive Nick Brown, who took on the role in 2022.

The IACS chair had been decided traditionally on a rotational basis between its 11 classification society members, but the position is now elected following a reform of the organisation’s governance.