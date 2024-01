A shadow fleet tanker linked to India’s Gatik Shipmanagement has been detained by port state control in Gibraltar after its Russian crew complained it had not been paid.

The 50,921-dwt Electra (built 2005) was stopped on Thursday a week after a ship-to-ship transfer of Russian oil products off the coast of Greece, according to Kpler tracking data.

It had loaded 300,000 barrels of naphtha from the Russian port of Ust-Luga in November and December.