The International Chamber of Shipping deputy secretary general Simon Bennett said the upcoming European Union Emissions Trading System (ETS) amounts to a regional “tax on trade” that risks being copied by other regions.

His comments were made at the North Bund Forum in Shanghai where the shipowners’ association has just opened a new office.

Highlighting the threat posed to shipping by regional regulation Bennett pointed to the upcoming ETS which the EU has introduced as a financial incentive to decarbonise.