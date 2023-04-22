Singapore has denied allegations that it may have contravened the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) in a recent crew abandonment case.

The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) made the allegation about the city state’s handling of a case involving the crew of the Liberian-flagged 11,670-gt livestock carrier Yangtze Harmony (built 2004).

The vessel was arrested in the city state by Singapore’s sheriff’s office on 25 October 2022 over an unpaid bill for towing the vessel from Brisbane, Australia to Singapore.