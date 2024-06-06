San Marino, a landlocked microstate on the Italian peninsula, became the latest shipping registry to actively look for clients in an increasingly competitive vessel registration market.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, Posidonia organisers described the San Marino Registry as a “brand-new player, which chose Posidonia 2024 as the launching pad for its merchant vessel offering”.

Shipping data suggest the registry has been around for more than a year but that it has considerably stepped up its marketing over the past few weeks.