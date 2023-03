United Nations negotiators have successfully concluded more than a decade of talks on a new international treaty to safeguard marine life in the high seas.

Details and a full text have not been published yet.

According to the European Union, a driving force behind the discussions, the object was “to fill in the gaps in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea [UNCLOS] of 1982” and set up a legal instrument governing marine areas outside the scope of natural jurisdictions.