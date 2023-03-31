Indian media reports of arrests and a management shakeup at the Indian subsidiary of Anglo-Eastern Ship Management are false and the result of a prolonged social media campaign, say sources close to the Hong Kong-based ship manager.

Claims of foul play by surviving relatives of deceased maritime officers have brewed on Indian social media accounts for years, including accusations of a cover-up involving forgery, conspiracy, and intimidation.





But they surfaced this week in Indian media with a report by maritime publication Sea and Coast alleging the arrest of Indian subsidiary managing director Maneesh Pradhan.