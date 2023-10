Australia’s maritime regulator has given a rare public rebuke to a top ship manager over its port state control detention record.

V Ships Greece was described as having a “poor record recently” by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) after one of its vessels received a lengthy ban from Australian ports.

The ship manager is said to have had a PSC detention rate of 16% compared to 6% for all foreign vessels, AMSA said, but it was unclear over what timeframe this applied.