Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has appointed long-serving executive Andreas Solomonides as its new boss in Cyprus.

The ship manager said his new managing director role is active immediately after predecessor Nikolaos Kretsis stepped down for personal reasons.

Solomonides has been with BSM for over 17 years. He began his career with BSM Hellas as technical officer in 2005.

The new boss was later promoted to technical superintendent and then fleet manager before he became deputy managing director of BSM Hellas and Cyprus.