Schoeller-owned Columbia Group is tapping into Indonesia as a source of seafarers.
The ship management giant said on Tuesday it is expanding into the country with the formation of Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) Indonesia.
New company formed to tap into vast potential of Asian maritime nation
