DNV said its dedicated ShipManager servers are now back online following the cyber-attack nine weeks ago.

The major classification society said its server environment had to be rebuilt after the attack in early January.

“While users are back online, the work to resume full scope of service is ongoing,” the Norwegian-headquartered organisation said.

DNV added that the “server outage did not impact any vessels’ ability to operate” as ships could still use the onboard offline functionalities of the software.