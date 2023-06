Ship management and marine services group V. — as V Group has rebranded — is looking to double or even triple its earnings, according to chief executive Rene Kofod-Olsen.

“In terms of financial performance, we will double again over the next five years. And we can probably triple with our M&A [mergers and acquisition] views,” he told TradeWinds at the company’s London headquarters.

“I’m sure others will have a much faster trajectory, but I still believe that is doable.”