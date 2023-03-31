The European Union and the Philippines have settled a dispute over maritime education standards that had threatened to disrupt the already tight supply of seafarers to global shipping markets.

The 27-member bloc decided on Friday to recognise the training and certification of Filipino seafarers, causing sighs of relief at international shipping organisations.

The European Community Shipowners’ Associations and International Chamber of Shipping said they “warmly welcome the decision”.

As TradeWinds already reported, an inspection of maritime training schools in the Philippines by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) last year highlighted several deficiencies.