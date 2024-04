Top executives at London-Greek shipowner Lomar Shipping were paid more from shipmanagement division LSL as it fell into the red in 2022.

The latest accounts filed at Companies House in the UK show Lomar made a net loss of £443,000 ($540,000), down from a profit of £3.83m in 2021.

LSL handles the technical and commercial ship management for the parent, plus associates, joint ventures and third parties, as well as financial and administrative services.