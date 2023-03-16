Shipping communications and connectivity group Marlink will collaborate with ABS Wavesight to support delivery of sustainability services and data to mutual clients’ vessels.

The agreement connects vessel management and voyage optimisation services provided by the maritime software company to Marlink’s network.

Launched in late 2022, ABS Wavesight — which is affiliated with the American Bureau of Shipping — combines two platforms, Nautical Systems and My Digital Fleet, which are collectively installed on more than 5,000 vessels.