Germany’s Schulte Group has formed a new crewing joint venture with China’s Huayang Maritime Center and Haikou Xinhaina Port and Shipping Technology.

Based in the city of Haikou, Hainan, the objective of BSM-HMC Maritime Services is to build a strong local network to cultivate a “new generation” of Chinese, the joint venture partners said.

Schulte Group, which is both a shipowner and ship manager —it's ship management arm Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) is one of the industry's larger third-part shipmanagers — has been working with Huayang Maritime Center, one of China's leading crew manning companies for many years.