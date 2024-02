Seafarers will have a strengthened right to refuse transit in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden after a decision by the International Bargaining Forum, which brings together a major labour union and employers.

The IBF, which is made up of the International Transport Workers Federation and the employers’ Joint Negotiating Group, granted seafarers who refuse to sail into the embattled area the right to repatriation at their company’s expense and two months of wages.