Ship management and marine services company V.Group (V.) is teaming up with carbon trading company Aither.

The partnership is designed to facilitate trading of carbon credits for the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS).

It will provide shipowners with a dedicated online portal to ascertain the cost of the carbon and purchase carbon credits, which can then be deposited with the EU Registry to maintain compliance with the ETS, which will cover emissions from maritime transport from January 2024.