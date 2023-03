Clarksons chief executive Andi Case is charting a path to further growth after record results, but knows the competition is fierce.

He told TradeWinds the London-listed shipbroker had come through “interesting times” in 2022 to post a best-ever operating result of £100.9m ($121.5m), up from £69.4m a year earlier.

The group has been adding smaller businesses through takeovers in broking and technology in recent years and does not plan to stop now.