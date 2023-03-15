Affinity (Shipping) has opened a new office in Rio de Janeiro that will bolster the shipbroking group’s activities in chemical and specialised product tankers.

Experienced Brazilian shipbroker Lucas Gomara has been hired as general manager and partner in the business, which began operating on Wednesday.

The new office will support Affinity’s office in Bergen, Norway, which specialises in chartering activities for chemicals and other specialised cargoes with a big focus on Latin American business.