Clarksons, the world’s biggest shipbroker, has enjoyed a record year for earnings, boosting its investment firepower.

The London-listed company said underlying profit before tax was its best ever at £100.9m ($121.5m) in 2022, up from £69.4m a year ago.

Net earnings were £79.6m, compared to £54.4m in 2021.

There was a particularly strong performance in the shipbroking division, which delivered a pre-tax profit of £117.6m,