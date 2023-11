Offshore support vessel shipbrokers are once again a much sought-after commodity following a wave of consolidation and the re-entry of big players into an improving sector.

UK giant SSY entered the oil and gas support ship sector this year with deals to take over smaller shops Westshore in Norway and F3O Offshore Services in Germany.

The unified Ifchor Galbraiths brokerage also made a play, buying Uno Offshore in Norway.