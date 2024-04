Shipbroker Braemar’s Australia managing director James a’Beckett has resigned from the company and is making a move over to the shipowning side of the business.

Braemar's Australia MD James a'Beckett is making a new move out of shipbroking. He is joining a Japanese company. Photo: James a'Beckett

Dry cargo specialist a’Beckett confirmed to TradeWinds that he is leaving the company “imminently” for a new opportunity.