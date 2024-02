Singapore shipbroker M3 Marine Group’s new London spin-off has bolstered its team with a familiar face.

Offshore supply vessel specialist M3 Marine (Offshore Brokers) UK, known as M3OBUK, has appointed sale-and-purchase broker Mili Verma to its board of directors.

Verma will continue to work for Mike Meade-controlled M3 Marine’s Singapore operation in tandem with her new role.