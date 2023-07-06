Clarksons Offshore & Renewables is boosting its presence in Scotland with a new office in Edinburgh.
The division of London-listed shipbroking group Clarksons said the base will serve as a hub for the offshore wind farm construction industry.
UK shipbroking giant bolsters Scottish presence with hub for offshore wind work
Clarksons Offshore & Renewables is boosting its presence in Scotland with a new office in Edinburgh.
The division of London-listed shipbroking group Clarksons said the base will serve as a hub for the offshore wind farm construction industry.