Clarksons has recruited industry veteran Mads Malling for its subsea team in Oslo.

Malling was previously chief commercial officer at Norwegian offshore vessel owner Agalas, the UK shipbroker said.

“We are excited to have Mads on board. Clarksons Subsea Team gains not only an industry expert but also a insightful leader who has consistently pushed the boundaries of possibility in the subsea realm,” Clarksons head of subsea Petter Dyring said.