London-listed shipbroker Clarksons has announced a change of leadership at its Athens base.

Clarksons Hellas managing director Savvas Athanassiades is leaving by mutual consent after 20 years of service, the brokerage said.

Athanassiades wants to pursue new opportunities, Clarksons added.

“Clarksons would like to extend its thanks and recognition to Savvas for his hard work and commitment and wish him all the best for the future,” the London shop added.