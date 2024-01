Solstad Offshore has revealed that a restructuring dispute with investor Christen Sveaas was based partly on a high fleet valuation by UK shipbroker Clarksons.

The Oslo-listed shipowner this week completed its NOK 13.2bn ($1.3bn) refinancing with a mix of NOK 4bn in equity issued mostly to Kjell Inge Rokke’s Aker Capital and a NOK 9.7bn loan from DNB and Export Finance Norway.