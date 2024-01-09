London shipbroker Alibra Shipping is highlighting significant changes in the way owners go about their business due to new European Union green fuel rules.

The company is warning that merely cutting fuel consumption will not be enough to comply with regulations such as the FuelEU Maritime initiative from 2025.

The brokerage told TradeWinds that the EU is making a “courageous bid” to lead the decarbonisation of the maritime industry at a European level and that this will have an impact internationally.