Clarksons Project Finance (CPF) has been revealed as the major backer of the first new western offshore support vessel (OSV) order since the downturn.

The deal by unknown Norwegian newcomer Hercules Supply for up to three 4,700-dwt multipurpose platform supply vessels (MPSVs) in China was reported on Wednesday.

Hercules is a new operation set up by CPF and Clarksons Project Finance Shipping (CPFS), part of UK shipbroker Clarksons, according to CPF managing partner Christian Svensson.