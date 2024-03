Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Maritime has sold its oldest car carrier in a deal which shows the present hot asset prices in a market with a volatile history.

Zodiac has offloaded the 4,363-ceu Silver Glory (built 1994) in a transaction with Sallaum Lines of Switzerland, market sources say.

Zodiac, one of a handful of shipowners active in the niche market, is believed to have secured a price of $39.5m