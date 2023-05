A new dry-cargo broking shop is set to open in Athens next week, staffed with shipbrokers who departed recently from Lightship Chartering and Arrow Shipbroking.

GR8 Chartering Hellas will handle handysize bulker carriers up to ultramaxes worldwide and will commence operations from its office on Leoforos Syngrou on Monday.

The desk will comprise five brokers who worked previously at Lightship’s offices in Athens and Genevan as well as three brokers who left Arrow for the new start-up.