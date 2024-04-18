Athens-based Optima Shipping Services announced its arrival on the Singapore shipbroking scene on Wednesday with a large party that coincided with the city-state’s annual Singapore Maritime Week.

Best known on the sale-and-purchase front, Optima SS is, somewhat surprisingly, only one of less than a handful Greek broking shops to have a presence in the city. Earlier in the week, Singapore reaffirmed its status as the world’s leading maritime hub, according to DNV and Menon’s Leading Maritime Cities report.