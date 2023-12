Another big-name Greek shipowner has been tied to a move into an increasingly lucrative offshore support vessel (OSV) market.

European brokers report the sale of the 2011-built Vestland Offshore-controlled platform supply vessel duo Vestland Artemis (4,900 dwt) and Solvik Supplier (5,500 dwt), as well as JJ Ugland's 5,300-dwt PSV Evita II (built 2012).

The price for the Vestland pair is said to be $23m each, with the Evita II at $25m.