Shipbroker Ifchor Galbraiths has continued its growth path with the launch of its first office in Canada.

The company, which was forged out of the merger of Switzerland’s Ifchor and Britain’s Galbraiths, announced in a LinkedIn post that it has opened an office in Vancouver, the home of Canada’s busiest port.

“This strategic move strengthens our presence on the west coast of North America and supports the endeavours of our existing and successful Seattle office in enhancing services to our existing clients,” the company said.