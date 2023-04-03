Major names in dry bulk shipping and derivatives have joined the Independent Freight Forward Agreement Association, which hopes to unite market participants and represent their interests separately from the Baltic Exchange.

Fourteen members from shipowners, charterers, operators, brokers and funds have joined the committee that will steer the association, which is styling itself as an alternative to the Baltic Exchange’s Forward Freight Agreement Brokers’ Association (FFABA).

Members include representatives from shipowners Torvald Klaveness, Oldendorff Carriers, DryLog and Star Bulk Carriers; commodities players Cargill, Koch Industries and RWE Supply & Trading; financial players the Paralos Fund, Consortium Maritime Trading and Profision Capital Management; and brokers Simpson Spence Young and Clarksons.