Dry-cargo shipbroker Lightship Chartering has reshuffled its Athens office following staff departures and has added a new panamax desk in the Greek capital.

Chief executive Sune Fladberg told TradeWinds that five brokers departed from its Athens base during April and May. Two brokers resigned and three were dismissed for “performance-related issues,” he said, without identifying the individuals.

“These recent changes have enabled us to hire a new manager for the office Mr Spiros Chalikias who comes with an impressive resumé in shipbroking and, all things considered, we are quite content with the developments,” Fladberg said.