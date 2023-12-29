Maersk Broker has completed a management buyout from its long-standing owners the Mc-Kinney Moller family.

The current management and employees of Copenhagen-based Maersk Broker will undertake the buyout and operate the firm under its new name MB Shipbrokers. No financial details have been disclosed.

In a statement, Maersk Broker said that the change of ownership “is based on a common ambition of the seller and the buyer to preserve the more than 100 years legacy and to secure the company’s position long-term, under a new name with a new ownership structure”.