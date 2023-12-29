Maersk Broker has completed a management buyout from its long-standing owners the Mc-Kinney Moller family.

The current management and employees of Copenhagen-based Maersk Broker will undertake the buyout and operate the firm under its new name MB Shipbrokers. No financial details have been disclosed.

Maersk Broker’s future left hanging as Clarksons cools on takeover talks
 Read more

In a statement, Maersk Broker said that the change of ownership “is based on a common ambition of the seller and the buyer to preserve the more than 100 years legacy and to secure the company’s position long-term, under a new name with a new ownership structure”.