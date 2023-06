Wilhelm Holst has a warning for shipbrokers looking to merge: ensure it makes sense.

Amid the recent spate of shipbroking consolidation, the current Alpin Shipping chairman and one-time Platou executive said the parties have to be complementary.

“If you are equally strong on the same segments, it causes a lot of pain internally,” Holst told TradeWinds. “Who’s going to work that client? Who’s going to work that client? Everyone is claiming he’s a good friend, he’s a good friend.”