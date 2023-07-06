UK shipbroker Simpson Spence Young (SSY) has accelerated its offshore ambitions with another takeover.
The London shop said it has agreed terms to acquire German specialist F3O Offshore Services (F3O), which will become part of SSY Offshore.
UK-headquartered shop follows up February takeover of Westshore with another bolt-on acquisition
